Here is the Admin Login - LightHouse illustration I did for klovercloud Admin (PAAS)Platform as a Service Webapp.

What is Klovercloud?

KloverCloud democratizes Kubernetes by providing developers an integrated cloud platform to build, deploy and monitor applications. Klovercloud handle all your operational headache, so developers can focus on solving business problems.

