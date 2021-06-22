Isetta 1952 Car Modelling

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Meet Isetta, microclassic car from Iso, Italy. Reference photo/Image is taken from several sources. Maybe this is the 1952/1958 model, i'm not sure.
Desc. by Wikipedia
The Isetta is an Italian-designed microcar built under license in a number of different countries, including Argentina, Spain, Belgium, France, Brazil, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Because of its egg shape and bubble-like windows, it became known as a bubble car, a name also given to other similar vehicles.