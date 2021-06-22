Irina Maister

Knowledge is power

Irina Maister
Irina Maister
  • Save
Knowledge is power power skills knowledge eyes illustrator adobe illustrator illustration flat graphic design
Download color palette

Our eyes collect visual information about the world. This knowledge is very important. Knowledge is power. However, it is also important to be able to select information and use it skillfully.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Irina Maister
Irina Maister

More by Irina Maister

View profile
    • Like