H. Zewdie

Group Illustration

H. Zewdie
H. Zewdie
  • Save
Group Illustration universe star group illustration figma design figmadesign
Download color palette

Done with Figma. Contact me for more projects!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
H. Zewdie
H. Zewdie

More by H. Zewdie

View profile
    • Like