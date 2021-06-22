Yakup Handoyo

Indonesia Bajaj (Auto Rickshaw)

Indonesia Bajaj (Auto Rickshaw) low poly character modelling 3d
Indonesia Bajaj, an auto rickshaw is a motorized version of the pulled rickshaw or cycle rickshaw. Most have three wheels and do not tilt. They are known by many terms in various countries including auto, baby taxi, bajaj, chand gari, lapa, tuk-tuk, 3wheel or tukxi.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
    Like