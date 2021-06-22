How to Do Email Forensics – Know in Detail

Email Forensics is a comprehensive mailbox data archiving solution for all major types of email applications. The email compiler works with a variety of file formats that are supported by more than 60 email clients. Standard email types supported by the DotStella Email Forensics Software include PST, OST, EML, MBOX, and MSG. Users can easily export them to other supported formats individually or in batch mode.

Advance Filters and Search Option - Using this best email forensics software, a user can easily find or search for a specific word or text content in the email data items. This forensic email wizard offers additional options to find related message types such as emails, contacts, calendars, tasks, notes, and more. It is a 100% safe and reliable utility.

4 Steps to Perform Email Forensics

Follow the below steps to analyze emails forensically:

• Install and run Email Forensics software.

• Get the full preview of the email data files.

• Select the required saving format from the list of multiple options.

• Pick the destination path and hit on the Save button.

Read More: https://forensiksoft.com/email-forensics.html