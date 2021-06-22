Rohit Ranchhod

Daily UI #5 Challenge

Rohit Ranchhod
Rohit Ranchhod
  • Save
Daily UI #5 Challenge app typography ui ux illustration design
Download color palette

Daily UI #5 Challenge :), these challenges have been fun , although would like some feedback,

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Rohit Ranchhod
Rohit Ranchhod

More by Rohit Ranchhod

View profile
    • Like