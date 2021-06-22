[FinTech, Dashboard] Analytical tool for farmers

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Smart Farm – is an online application for farmers. In these two dashboards we collect all useful and needed information about the different areas. The user has the opportunity to compare several areas or districts on the analytics page or to get more information about the chosen area.
We created a user-friendly interface, structured and comfortable for users, including ones who don't a lot about the farm sphere. For those none-target users we have added tips, which will explain some terms and fields.
Our main challenge was to combine properly a lot of features, information, client’s wishes with good UI/UX approach. The result is a great application in which we combine the client’s wishes as well as an easy to use interface.