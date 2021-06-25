Insigniada - Branding Agency

PowerMe Logo Idea #4

PowerMe Logo Idea #4 negativespace wordmark thunderbolt thunder bolt power women woman design letters brand identity letter logo design modern abstract logo
After having another meeting with the owners, we decided to change the direction a bit, and focus on the wordmark, so we've used that Bolt and integrated it into the letters. Ended up as a chosen logo, and both of us are pretty happy with it! :)

- We believe in the impact of branding.
