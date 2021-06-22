Md. Anwar Hossain

Marie Elaine (Virtual Assistant) Signature Logo

Md. Anwar Hossain
Md. Anwar Hossain
  • Save
Marie Elaine (Virtual Assistant) Signature Logo virtual assistant signature logo virtual assistant virtual assistant logo handwritten logo creative signature logo branding minimal logos minimal logo design logo design logo creative logo design signature logo design signature logo
Download color palette

Marie Elaine is a Virtual Assistant. She wanted to make her things more specific by putting them on her branding. So she asked me to make a series of signature logos. And these are the output of it.

Md. Anwar Hossain
Md. Anwar Hossain

More by Md. Anwar Hossain

View profile
    • Like