Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sagar naik

Heart beats monitor app concept

Sagar naik
Sagar naik
  • Save
Heart beats monitor app concept motion graphics animation branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Heart care app design which is a heart beats scanner app with a dark mode.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Sagar naik
Sagar naik

More by Sagar naik

View profile
    • Like