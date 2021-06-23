Insigniada - Branding Agency

PowerMe Logo Idea #2

PowerMe Logo Idea #2 thunderbolt thunder bolt inspiration motivation women woman power design letters brand identity letter logo design modern abstract logo
A second idea we presented to PWRME (PowerMe) - an organization with practical and spiritual tools designed to help women go beyond their physical, spiritual, and mental barriers.

We used a bold typeface combined with the simple letter P and bolt integrated into it.

- We believe in the impact of branding.
