Karandashik_designburo

Game elements for a Match-3 style game.

Karandashik_designburo
Karandashik_designburo
  • Save
Game elements for a Match-3 style game. art illustrator design illustration
Download color palette

Development of game elements for a Match-3 style game. The elements of the game have a culinary theme: cookies, candy, ice cream and marmalade. They are all living characters with a different gamut of emotions.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Karandashik_designburo
Karandashik_designburo

More by Karandashik_designburo

View profile
    • Like