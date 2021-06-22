Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reading book moonshine moon read reading book landscape illustration design
"Under the canopy of stars
And the warmth of the moon
I sit upon a hill
Reading a story,
Waiting for love
To come find me.

A love I wish
I could've found -
If you had let me
Look in your eyes
Just a little longer."
- Priya Praburam

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
