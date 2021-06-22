Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gurjot Singh

PS5 Controller Webpage Design

Gurjot Singh
Gurjot Singh
  • Save
PS5 Controller Webpage Design web page page web sells selling training launch free template page landing ps4 ps5
Download color palette

Ui Design For PS5 Controller Webpage Design in Adobe XD by @gurjotsinghharika -->Follow @gurjotsinghharika for daily inspiration⁣ -->Subscribe to our YouTube channel link in bio -->Share your thoughts in the comments⁣ Follow Us Instagram Behance Dribbble Twitter Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Gurjot Singh
Gurjot Singh

More by Gurjot Singh

View profile
    • Like