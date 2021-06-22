Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Insigniada - Branding Agency

PowerMe Logo Idea #1

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
power logo thunderbolt bolt thunder power letters brand identity letter logo design modern abstract logo
The first idea we presented to PWRME (PowerMe) - an organization with practical and spiritual tools designed to help women go beyond their physical, spiritual, and mental barriers.

We used a bold typeface combined with the simple letter P and bolt integrated into it.

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
