Adopt A Pet App - Sign Up Screen

DailyUI:001

Hello creative gurus :)

I recently signed up to DailyUI and this is my first task, a Sign-Up screen. I chose a pet adoption app, because its hard to find one in South Africa and I'm currently looking for a pet.

This is just a concept design. Let me know what you think. #DailyUI #Pets #MobileApp #SignUp #SignInScreen

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
