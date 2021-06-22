Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Myiagi Dojo cobra kai myiagi japanese dojo karate kid garden lowpoly diorama isometric render blender illustration 3d
I was so excited, when I heard about a Cobra Kai TV show as Karate Kid was the movie I watched all the time as a kid. And I have to say it had everything I wanted from a sequel. So here's a little tribute for Myiagi-san. Picture a tree. Make like picture.

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/52791873

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
