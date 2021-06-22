Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bogdan Katsuba

Metamorphosis Symbols

Bogdan Katsuba
Bogdan Katsuba
Hire Me
  • Save
Metamorphosis Symbols branding contemporaryart illustrator icon modernism identitydesign brandidentity logo design logo designer identity designer identity contemporary minimal illustration symbol design mark sign logo logomark
Download color palette

My project from 2018
View the full project on Behance

Bogdan Katsuba
Bogdan Katsuba
Black Belt Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Bogdan Katsuba

View profile
    • Like