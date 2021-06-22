Aryafianto

Redesign Cryptocurrency Coingecko

Aryafianto
Aryafianto
  • Save
Redesign Cryptocurrency Coingecko bitcoin orange figma white cryptocurrency crypto mobile app
Download color palette

Hi guys! 🥰
Here is my new shot for Redesign Coingecko

Hope you enjoyed it!
Thanks for your likes and comments! ⭐

Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miis upcoming work. If you want to work with us or just say something...

write to us:
aryafianto91@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Aryafianto
Aryafianto

More by Aryafianto

View profile
    • Like