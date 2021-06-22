Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 17: Geometric Logo

James West
James West
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge Day 17: Geometric Logo shapes pastel blueberry geometric glyphs typography vector branding logo illustration flat design
Daily Logo Challenge Day 17: Geometric Logo shapes pastel blueberry geometric glyphs typography vector branding logo illustration flat design
Daily Logo Challenge Day 17: Geometric Logo shapes pastel blueberry geometric glyphs typography vector branding logo illustration flat design
Download color palette
  1. Front Can Mockup.jpg
  2. Day17_Geometric-03.jpg
  3. Day17_Geometric-02.jpg

🫐 Day 17 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Geometric logo with the name ‘Vine & Berry’

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

James West
James West
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by James West

View profile
    • Like