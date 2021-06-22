Plume typography

With meticulous detail to attention, we believe that typography is creativity and growth unbounded. It is where written word evolves into an art form.

At Plume we chose Wigrum as our san-serif typeface. Wigrum is designed by Anouk Pennel and Raphaël Daudelin. This typeface adds a “humane” tone to geometry. Thus, Wigrum features include straight, rational shapes, and at the same time all the required optical corrections for optimal reading comfort. Plenty of personality remains, however, in various details and unusual shapes for ‘W’, ‘g’, ‘R’ and ‘S’.

