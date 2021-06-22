Health Care App Statistics UI

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Statistics I designed for an app to streamline health care and improve organisational efficiency 👩🏽⚕️
This was a selection of various charts taken from the dashboard, which show statistics for data such as the most common wounds, incidents and falls in care facilities 📈
