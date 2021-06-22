🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another set of visual updates created for VERACODE.
Our goal was a specific one. Find icons that could match a very specific stage in code security onboarding process. This meant all the common templates had to be thrown out of the window and we had to create custom icons from scratch.
The visual icons proved clear and legible in early tests and then it was only the goal of matching the VERACODE’s visual design.
We are really happy from the subtle tech-like feel.
We are unravelling business ideas into engaging products.
Stay inspired & creative.
We are available for projects! Drop us a line at contact@unravel.cc
—
We want that love! Smash that "L"!.
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!