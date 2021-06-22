Another set of visual updates created for VERACODE.

Our goal was a specific one. Find icons that could match a very specific stage in code security onboarding process. This meant all the common templates had to be thrown out of the window and we had to create custom icons from scratch.

The visual icons proved clear and legible in early tests and then it was only the goal of matching the VERACODE’s visual design.

We are really happy from the subtle tech-like feel.

