David Afolayan

Tarly. – Hero Header / XPLRTN 001

David Afolayan
David Afolayan
Tarly. – Hero Header / XPLRTN 001 typography mordern minimalist orange web landing page furniture header hero header hero hero banner website web design
Hey Dribbblers 👋🏾,

Exploring designs for a website's hero header with this Game of Thrones themed design for a furniture gallery.

Do let me know your thoughts on the design style and don't forget to hit the "L" 😉

David Afolayan
David Afolayan

