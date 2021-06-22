Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andris Sofyan

WALT MICRO .LTD

Andris Sofyan
Andris Sofyan
  • Save
WALT MICRO .LTD brand identity brand design designer portfolio logo designer logo design branding
Download color palette

This Logo is inspired by Letter W + M + Eye + Mouth

Let's work together
email : andrissofyan.co@gmail.com

Andris Sofyan
Andris Sofyan

More by Andris Sofyan

View profile
    • Like