Pomelo and banana on equality

Pomelo and banana on equality flat minimal graphic design female equality poster typography vector illustration design
This is a part of my ongoing equality series (in progress). The idea is to communicate things that are not the same but they are still equal. This particular image represents genders. We should celebrate our differences but not be punished for them. It is a topic close to my heart as a female living in patriarchy. As a first upload here I messed up the format a bit. It actually continues and says "Not the same but equal".

