A super-awesome emblem for "Brothers Men's Salon" which is a barbershop located in Croatia. The brand already had a logo but wanted to modernize it. We took up the challenge and added an upscale modern vibe to it. Our hard work resulted in a more powerful, contemporary, more interesting, and striking identity design that emphasizes on brand's personality and builds an image of a classic barbershop.

