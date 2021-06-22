🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A super-awesome emblem for "Brothers Men's Salon" which is a barbershop located in Croatia. The brand already had a logo but wanted to modernize it. We took up the challenge and added an upscale modern vibe to it. Our hard work resulted in a more powerful, contemporary, more interesting, and striking identity design that emphasizes on brand's personality and builds an image of a classic barbershop.
Are you looking for a logo for your business?
I’d be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out!
studio@fullstop360.com | www.fullstop360.com