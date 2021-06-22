Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brothers Men's Salon

Brothers Men's Salon mark icon ux ui identity logodesign typography minimal vector branding illustration logo colors modern design
A super-awesome emblem for "Brothers Men's Salon" which is a barbershop located in Croatia. The brand already had a logo but wanted to modernize it. We took up the challenge and added an upscale modern vibe to it. Our hard work resulted in a more powerful, contemporary, more interesting, and striking identity design that emphasizes on brand's personality and builds an image of a classic barbershop.

