Claimify - Crypto Currency BNB Website UI/UX

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Get automatically all the AIRDROPs that our platform will list in our Airdrop Distributor Dashboard that our Devs team is currently developing.
Most of the project reward their holder with their tokens, increasing selling pressure, we have decided to reward ours with BNB instead which we believe it’s way more appreciated!
The only thing you will need to do is purchase your CLAIMIFY tokens, hold them in your wallet, sit and wait for the BNB to arrive thanks to the transactions made by others and CLAIM them from our website.