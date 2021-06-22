Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniel & Diana

Daniel & Diana icon ui ux logo design mark logodesign identity typography minimal branding illustration vector logo colors modern design
Here's a wedding logo design for Diana and Daniel Laufer. The idea of using just the initials DLD worked well and the Gold color scheme gave it an extravagant edge. It portrays royalty and a classy kind of look.

