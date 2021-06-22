Rahul SD

Blue Luxury Corporate Business Card Template

Blue Luxury Corporate Business Card Template   Minimal and Corporate look Business card template designs, Clean & Eye-catchy professional work! This Business card designed for a corporate company, Education, and suitable for all businesses industry, all other ways you can think. You can easily edit and customize it. Just simply add your company logo or personal details, adjust the color, then it’s fully ready for print!!   Features: Size: 3.5”x2” with .25” bleed Print-ready 300 DPI CMYK Color Mode 5 Color Variation design Free font used Ready to Print, just add in your details Fully Editable Well-organized Layer Easy to Edit with Extensive help file included Adobe CC Version used File Included: -PSD (Adobe Photoshop CC version) -Help file (Full details in file edit)   Font Used:  (1) Myriad Pro  (2) Roboto   Font Download Link: (1) https://cofonts.com/myriad-pro-font/ (2) https://www.dafont.com/roboto.font   If you need any help using the file, please feel free to knock or follow the help file in includes download the main file.   Thank You so much for your time!

