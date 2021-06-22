Sevenpathdesign

Upware - Arrow Logo Design

Upware - Arrow Logo Design arrow financial trade modern simple logo
I'm trying to create a logo concept by using the arrow direction element that shows the progress of the improvement.

Status: Unused concept from my archives.
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
