Sevenpathdesign

Unitech - Letter UT Logo Design

Sevenpathdesign
Sevenpathdesign
  • Save
Unitech - Letter UT Logo Design modern simple letter minimal tech logo
Download color palette

A logo made using the simple concept of the initials of the letters UT.

Status: Unused concept from my archives.
.
.
👇 Drop your thoughts in the comments!
.
.
✔️ Available for commission work!
📩 sevenpathdesign@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Sevenpathdesign
Sevenpathdesign

More by Sevenpathdesign

View profile
    • Like