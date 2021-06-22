INDIA’S FIRST AND THE ONLY JOINT EXECUTIVE MBA PROGRAM

IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis presents India’s first and the only joint EMBA degree program for working professionals and entrepreneurs. The continuous evolution and transformation of executive education will be the most important catalyst enabling strategic transitions in the 21st century. Keeping in line with this thought, our joint Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree in Mumbai focuses on making leadership succeed and allowing change-management thrive

visit to know more about: Executive MBA for working professionals and entrepreneurs