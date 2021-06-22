Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Edward B.

VocApp

Edward B.
Edward B.
  • Save
VocApp widget notifications learn languages flashcards
Download color palette

Giuseppe Mezzofanti was an Italian hyperpolyglot. He knew 38 languages and 50 dialects without even leaving his native country. Many centuries people tried to figure out how Mezzofanti managed to grasp all those languages and when a box with his belongings was found, his secret was out. It was.. stacks of flashcards.
Flashcards are the most effective way to memorize and practice new words. We’re happy to introduce them in this version.

http://vocapp.app.link

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Edward B.
Edward B.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Edward B.

View profile
    • Like