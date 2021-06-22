Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bull With Wings animal logo wing bull wings logo bull logo wings tautus bull style creative logo branding logotype logoinspiration logo design
Minimalist and unique modern logo. Bull with wings that is stylized through the whole body. This is a memorable and original logo. It represents energy, power, strength.

Also you can see my works on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/s_solomakhin/

Logo & Brand Identity Designer

    • Like