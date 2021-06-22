Clickable Design
Clickable Agency

Captain — Fitness Landing Page

Clickable Design
Clickable Agency
Clickable Design for Clickable Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Captain — Fitness Landing Page landing page bold active bright health crossfit fitness sport gym uiux trend design web landing ux ui
Captain — Fitness Landing Page landing page bold active bright health crossfit fitness sport gym uiux trend design web landing ux ui
Download color palette
  1. SHOT–1.png
  2. SHOT–2.png

👋 Hey Dribbblers,

Here is a hero section design exploration for GYM Website. Bright, bold and dynamic layout to convey a sporty & active atmosphere.

If you want to see more of our works, check our Instagram or website.

Clickable Agency
Clickable Agency
Creative solutions for your business. Got a project?✉️
Hire Us

More by Clickable Agency

View profile
    • Like