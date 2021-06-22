Beka Tsintsadze

Windows 11 Concept (Start menu)

Windows 11 Concept (Start menu) macos os windows desktop web concept
This is a concept of the new Windows 11 with more consistent icons and more polished components 😊

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
