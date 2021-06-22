James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 16: Hand Lettering

James West
James West
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge Day 16: Hand Lettering logo grid daily logo challenge graphic design logo design fox fox logo vector typography branding logo illustration flat design
Daily Logo Challenge Day 16: Hand Lettering logo grid daily logo challenge graphic design logo design fox fox logo vector typography branding logo illustration flat design
Daily Logo Challenge Day 16: Hand Lettering logo grid daily logo challenge graphic design logo design fox fox logo vector typography branding logo illustration flat design
Daily Logo Challenge Day 16: Hand Lettering logo grid daily logo challenge graphic design logo design fox fox logo vector typography branding logo illustration flat design
Daily Logo Challenge Day 16: Hand Lettering logo grid daily logo challenge graphic design logo design fox fox logo vector typography branding logo illustration flat design
Download color palette
  1. Fox_Logo-04.jpg
  2. Fox_Logo-01.jpg
  3. Fox_Logo-02.jpg
  4. Fox_Logo-03.jpg
  5. Fox_Source.jpeg

🦊 Day 16 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Fox logo with the name ‘Reynard’

Swipe through to see the amazing shot of a jumping fox by Goutham Ganesh that I was inspired by!

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

James West
James West
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by James West

View profile
    • Like