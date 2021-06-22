John Poh

Twitch Graphics for Mittenz

Twitch Graphics for Mittenz kitsune japanese graphic design streaming twitch graphics twitch branding
A set of graphics (offline screen and panels) for Mittenz, a variety streamer with "big dreams and a big heart".

She was looking for the graphics to be inspired by kitsune, Japanese folklore, and cherry blossoms.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
