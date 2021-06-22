🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers,
We launched a new menu search feature for all Yumbi ordering apps to make it easier for users to find what they want to eat.
In the 2 months after the feature went live we saw a 10.39% decrease in avg. time on the menu screen and a 6.67% decrease in the menu screen exit rate 🥳
