Hey Dribbblers,

We launched a new menu search feature for all Yumbi ordering apps to make it easier for users to find what they want to eat.

In the 2 months after the feature went live we saw a 10.39% decrease in avg. time on the menu screen and a 6.67% decrease in the menu screen exit rate 🥳

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
