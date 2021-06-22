Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marco Holland

Biova

Marco Holland
Marco Holland
  • Save
Biova branding logo motion graphics graphic design animation
Download color palette

This guys make beer out of leftover bread. It was fun to make their logo animation.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Marco Holland
Marco Holland

More by Marco Holland

View profile
    • Like