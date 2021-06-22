Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrey BaykoFF

Cryptocurrency app | Dark version

Andrey BaykoFF
Andrey BaykoFF
  • Save
Cryptocurrency app | Dark version sign up sign in app crypto wallet crypto interface litecoin ethereum bitcoin cryptocurrency cryptocurrency app illustration ux ui uxui uxdesign uidesign design app design
Download color palette

Hey guys! 👋

In this application, you will be able to manage your account, remotely manage your rigs, check the status of mining, deposit and withdraw various cryptocurrencies, track the current status of the hash power of your orders, and receive notifications about various actions in the application.
-----------------
Thanks for watching this shot! Don't forget to like and comment if you like it! 🔥

Bēhance | VK group

Andrey BaykoFF
Andrey BaykoFF

More by Andrey BaykoFF

View profile
    • Like