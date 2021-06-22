Splash screen and sign up page for Bookowl- E story mobile app

Being an avid story reader myself, I thought of building a mobile app for reading and writing stories from scratch. This app is for those who enjoy reading and writing stories digitally. Since it was a self-made project so I had the freedom to choose a name for it. After brainstorming, I came up with the name 'Book Owl' for the brand.

For the sign up page, it came as a design challenge set up by #DailyUI

