Splash screen and sign up page for Bookowl- E story mobile app

Splash screen and sign up page for Bookowl- E story mobile app
Being an avid story reader myself, I thought of building a mobile app for reading and writing stories from scratch. This app is for those who enjoy reading and writing stories digitally. Since it was a self-made project so I had the freedom to choose a name for it. After brainstorming, I came up with the name 'Book Owl' for the brand.

For the sign up page, it came as a design challenge set up by #DailyUI

Get to know about my brand design process on Medium.
https://nikita-design.medium.com/my-branding-process-for-an-e-story-app-a-passion-project-6eec338bb09d

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
