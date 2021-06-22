Splash screen and sign up page for Bookowl- E story mobile app

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Being an avid story reader myself, I thought of building a mobile app for reading and writing stories from scratch. This app is for those who enjoy reading and writing stories digitally. Since it was a self-made project so I had the freedom to choose a name for it. After brainstorming, I came up with the name 'Book Owl' for the brand.
For the sign up page, it came as a design challenge set up by #DailyUI
Get to know about my brand design process on Medium.
https://nikita-design.medium.com/my-branding-process-for-an-e-story-app-a-passion-project-6eec338bb09d