Srivathson Thyagarajan

Starbucks watchOS App

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
Starbucks watchOS App 2021 redesign coffee starbucks ui stock renders 3d ux concept design
Download color palette

Another bonus Shot!

This is a bonus shot as part of the UI design challenge.
Currently uploading 30-day UI challenge, where you'd see one design per topic as generated by Sharpen Design.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like