Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Viktar Milasheuski

Logo Symbol Animation

Viktar Milasheuski
Viktar Milasheuski
  • Save
Logo Symbol Animation 2danimation motion mark icon identity logodesign icon animation logo animation logo motion graphics animation
Download color palette

Simple "K5" mark reveal, which I explored during recent logo design project.

Viktar Milasheuski
Viktar Milasheuski

More by Viktar Milasheuski

View profile
    • Like