Majid Pirkhan

landing page for insider

My Client need a Futuristic Landing page Theme for their newest event. The project's brief is as they say in the following.

BRIEF From My Client:
Design a landing page for a launch

Banner Area:
We want to see Title, Short Description, CTA Button

After Banner Area:
Countdown
Text for Event Summary (You can use anything else you want as text)
Top Speakers (at least 3-4)
Agenda
Quote Section (Testimonials from participants / customers)
Open Form to Register to the Event
Footer

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
