landing page for insider

My Client need a Futuristic Landing page Theme for their newest event. The project's brief is as they say in the following.

BRIEF From My Client:

Design a landing page for a launch

Banner Area:

We want to see Title, Short Description, CTA Button

After Banner Area:

Countdown

Text for Event Summary (You can use anything else you want as text)

Top Speakers (at least 3-4)

Agenda

Quote Section (Testimonials from participants / customers)

Open Form to Register to the Event

Footer