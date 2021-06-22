landing page for insider

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My Client need a Futuristic Landing page Theme for their newest event. The project's brief is as they say in the following.
BRIEF From My Client:
Design a landing page for a launch
Banner Area:
We want to see Title, Short Description, CTA Button
After Banner Area:
Countdown
Text for Event Summary (You can use anything else you want as text)
Top Speakers (at least 3-4)
Agenda
Quote Section (Testimonials from participants / customers)
Open Form to Register to the Event
Footer