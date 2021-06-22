Amandep Singh

Visiting Card Design - nWADENIC ZED

Amandep Singh
Amandep Singh
  • Save
Visiting Card Design - nWADENIC ZED print design graphic design minimalistic modern design logo design visiting card business card
Download color palette

Visiting Card Design and Logo Design for a Film Making Company. The thinking is to give visiting card a simple and modern look.

Amandep Singh
Amandep Singh

More by Amandep Singh

View profile
    • Like