ON POINT LOGO

ON POINT LOGO ui adobe illustrator logo city logo graphic design pink color brand identity 3d vector branding typography illustration icon design bussiness logo logo design best logo coffee shop map logo
ON POINT is a coffee shop. It's located in Duluth city in Minnesota. I made this design with the concept of a Minnesota map(pointer).

