Onboarding - Surveytime

Hey team 👋

We're ready to share with you the results of our cooperation with Surveytime. We've been working on the onboarding for the brand new mobile app and produced some animated illustrations as well as the interaction between cards.

Would you like to see the whole app design? Let us know in comments 🔥

************

💌 We're open to cooperation! hi@etheric.agency

************

Our website | Linked In | Clutch | Instagram | Facebook